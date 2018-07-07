Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was granted bail by Delhi's Patiala House Court on Saturday morning, July 7 in a case relating to his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death, who was found dead almost 4 years ago in a hotel in the city. The couple was staying in the hotel, as their official bungalow was being renovated at that time.

The Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet in the court, which named Congress leader as the accused under sections 306 (Abetment of suicide)

On May 14, the Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet in the court, which named Congress leader as the accused under sections 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

However, Tharoor had dismissed the charges as ‘baseless and preposterous’ and had said that the chargesheet was product of a ‘malicious and vindictive campaign’ against him.

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor arrives to appear in Delhi's Patiala House Court pic.twitter.com/1HbKFkorJ4 — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2018

The chargesheet was filed almost after 4 years of his wife’s murder, Sunanda Pushkar, 51, was found dead in a five-star hotel on the night of January 17, 2014.

The incident came 2 days after accusing his husband on social media of having an affair with a Pakistani journalist.’

Meanwhile, the court might also hear BJP’s leader Subramanian Swamy’s plea, who is seeking the court’s approval to allow him to assist the prosecution in the case.

Today, the Delhi police and counsel for accused said my position is not maintainable, I argued it under section 302 CrPc, I am entitled. Question of maintainability is irrelevant. I am here to see that trial is fair and Delhi Police does not botch it: S Swamy #SunandaPushkar pic.twitter.com/RW0NyOqdKs — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2018

