Congress Names Uday Bhanu Chib As Indian Youth Congress President

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has announced the appointment of Uday Bhanu Chib as the new president of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), effective immediately. Chib succeeds Srinivas B V, who has held the position for over five years, during which his leadership was notable for significant initiatives, including his relief efforts during the Covid pandemic.

Prior to his new role, Chib served as the general secretary of the IYC and was previously the president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Youth Congress. The Congress party expressed its gratitude for the contributions made by outgoing president Srinivas B V.

On the eve of his appointment, Chib shared a photo with Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, captioning it: “A memorable meet with my leader @RahulGandhi ji! Your struggle and perseverance for social justice is an inspiration to all of us.” Chib hails from Paloura, Jammu, and is the son of Congress leader Hari Singh Chib.

