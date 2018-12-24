2019 polls: Names of former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan and NCP chief Sharad Pawar were being floated for the Pune constituency. The Pune seat had been a stronghold of the Congress but the BJP wrested it in 2014 polls, riding on a Modi wave.

2019 polls: The Congress and Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party have reached an agreement on 40 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra for 2019 Lok Sabha polls. But the allies are yet to decide on remaining 8 Lok Sabha seats including high profile Pune seat. The crucial seat is proving to be a bone of contention between the two allies as they are trying to break an impasse on the seat sharing agreement. Names of former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan and NCP chief Sharad Pawar were being floated for the constituency.

In Maharashtra, the Congress, NCP will crucial 2019 polls together along with Peasants and Workers Party of India. In 2014, the NCP had contested 21 seats while the Congress had fielded candidates for 26 constituencies. Sharad Pawar’s statement comes days after the NCP reportedly dubbed DMK chief MK Stalin’s proposal premature. It said the Congress has declared that the opposition parties would pick their prime ministerial candidate post general elections.

The Pune seat had been a stronghold of the Congress but the BJP wrested it in 2014 polls, riding on a Modi wave. There are 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP’s Anil Shirole had won from the constituency. The formal announcement on the seat sharing agreement will be made soon, however, if any confusion remains then chief of both the parties will solve it through deliberations.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance had bagged 40 of the 48 Lok Sabha in Maharashtra in 2014. The BJP 22 while 18 seats by Sena. However, the Sena has been at loggerheads with the BJP ever since they fought last Maharashtra assembly elections separately.

