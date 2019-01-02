The Congress party on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his interview to a news agency earlier in the evening, Hitting out at PM Modi, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the country was suffering from the I's and lies of the Prime Minister.

The Congress party on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on PM Modi after his 95-minute long interview to ANI, which was telecasted earlier in the evening. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala hit out at the PM Modi and said that people were expecting that the Prime Minister will commence the new year on a great note but it did not happen. Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed the PM and said that he was only interested in I, me and myself philosophy which has led the country on the path of devastation. He further attacked the PM for making the country suffer through his I’s and Lies.

Soon after the interview, Congress spokesperson Randeep Sigh Surjewala took to his Twitter wall and termed PM Modi’s interview a parody and collection of false promises (jumlas). The Congress put out a 10-point list of issues on which it believes the government had badly failed. The list mentioned issues like Demonetisation, GST, bank frauds, black money, 15 lakh in every account, Rafale corruption, price rise, national security imperilled, farm distress and acche din.

Summary of Modiji’s ‘Monologue’ Interview:- ‘I’, ‘Me’, ‘Mine’, ‘Myself’ Country is suffering your ‘I’s & ‘Lies’! — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 1, 2019

Bereft of Ground Reality, Jumlas Galore, Modiji's Interview looks like a Parody! Nation Suffers-

1 DeMo

2 Gabbar Singh Tax (GST)

3 Bank Frauds

4 Black Money

5 15 Lac in Every A/C

6 Rafale Corruption

7 Price Rise

8 National Security Imperilled

9 Farm Distress

10 Acche Din? — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 1, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 95-minute long interview to ANI spoke on a number of issues including demonetisation, GST, surgical strikes, his government policies, black money, bank frauds, RBI governor’s resignation, triple talaq, recently concluded assembly elections in five states, especially about Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, where BJP was defeated.

Speaking on the farm loan issue, PM Modi said that the recent waiving off the farm loan by the newly formed Congress’ government in three states Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, was nothing but just a misleading tactic by the party.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More