Sonia Gandhi chairs Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting instead of Rahul Gandhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is reportedly not evincing interest in party affairs and is maintaining stoic silence after the Lok Sabha debacle. A report published by the Sunday Guardian stated the Gandhi scion decided to resign from the post of president after his own team deceived him and made him believe that the party will be securing somewhere between 164 and 184 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Sonia Gandhi chairs Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting instead of Rahul Gandhi: The Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting has been scheduled to be held at UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s residence in New Delhi today (on Tuesday, July 18, 2019) after the party’s disastrous performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Reports said Sonia Gandhi will chair key strategy meet instead of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The party may assign tasks to new or capable leaders as part of its revival strategy.

The Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting is being held after several leaders of its Uttar Pradesh unit skipped the meeting called by party’s general secretary and in-charge for Uttar Pradesh West Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday to discuss the reasons behind party’s drubbing in the elections. Most of the leaders from Western UP blamed the weak organisation responsible for the debacle in the polls in a closed-door meeting with Scindia and state Congress chief Raj Babbar.

Even Congress president Rahul Gandhi himself is not evincing interest in party affairs and is maintaining stoic silence after the Lok Sabha debacle. A report published by the Sunday Guardian stated how Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s own team deceived him and made to believe that the party will be securing somewhere between 164 and 184 seats in the election. That’s why Rahul Gandhi decided to resign from the post of party president, the report stated. Praveen Chakravarty, the data guy and one of the most trusted aides who looked after the election office and data-analysis, besides running the Shakti app, has been incommunicado after the poll debacle.

The Congress won only 52 Lok Sabha seats in the recently held 2019 Lok Sabha election. The Congress though remains the principal Opposition party, it failed to secure the mandate required to qualify to get the status of the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha. Rahul met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and sought his support in this regard, reports said.

On June 12, for the first time after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi had targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party for ‘making attempts to mislead voters’ in the national elections.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi took oath as a member of Parliament but forgot to sign Parliament register after being sworn-in by Protem Speaker Virender Kumar. It was Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other members of the treasury benches who signalled that Rahul was going in the wrong direction. Finally, a Parliament official intervened and the Gandhi scion returned to sign the register.

