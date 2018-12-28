Congress celebrates its 134th foundation Day: The Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party, India's oldest political party, celebrated its 134th Foundation Day in New Delhi on Friday, December 28, by cutting a cake with former prime minister Manmohan Singh and hoisting the national flag.

Congress celebrates its 134th foundation Day: The Congress party, the oldest political party of India, commemorated its 134th Foundation Day on Friday, December 28, by a cake-cutting ceremony in New Delhi. The photographs of celebration were seen garnering attention on social media amid a massive buzz over the release of Anupam Kher-starrer The Accidental Prime Minister, a biopic on former prime minister Manhoman Singh.

Congress president was seen cutting a chocolate cake with senior Leader Manmohan Singh, who were accompanied by other, leaders of the party, including Motilal Vohra and Ahmed Patel. Mr Gandhi was also seen hoisting the national flag and paying tribute to former leaders and freedom fighters. The images were shared on the party’s official Twitter handle.

On #CongressFoundationDay let us celebrate & acknowledge the selfless service & contributions of millions of Congress workers, men & women, who have helped build & sustain the Congress party over the ages. We owe these unsung heroes our gratitude & respect. I salute them all. pic.twitter.com/nJyHZmcIXd — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 28, 2018

On Twitter the party wrote that it will adhere to the values of non-violence, quoting the first Home Minister of India Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel.

The celebration comes at a time after the oldest party of the country garnered a victory in three Hindi heartland states-Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Though it fell short of a majority in Madhya Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati extended support to the party by which it formed the government recently.

While it failed to mark its presence in the last Northeastern bastion, Mizoram, where the regional party-Mizo National Front won by a massive mandate.

