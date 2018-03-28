A day after Whistleblower said that he believes Congress party was Cambridge Analytica's client while presenting its testimony in the UK Parliament, now a video has surfaced showing Congress party symbol in Cambridge Analytica's suspended CEO Alexander Nix's office. Congress party symbols appear in the documentary series for the BBC by journalist and technology blogger Jamie Bartlett.

The Congress party symbol which is a 'hand' is seen in a frame on the wall carrying the slogan, "Development for all"

A day after Whistleblower said that he believes Congress party was Cambridge Analytica’s client while presenting its testimony in the UK Parliament, now a video has surfaced showing Congress party symbol in Cambridge Analytica’s suspended CEO Alexander Nix’s office. Congress party symbols appear in the documentary series for the BBC by journalist and technology blogger Jamie Bartlett. The documentary was released last year. The video shows Congress party symbol when Nix who is present in his office is seen welcoming tech blogger Jamie Bartlett. The Congress party symbol which is a ‘hand’ is seen in a frame on the wall carrying the slogan, “Development for all.”

While the Congress has denied all allegations, claims made by whistleblower Christopher Wylie and others that the party was firm’s client, now suddenly Congress’ symbol appearing in a documentary video has raised these questions again. The data analysis firm has been accused of influencing US elections using Facebook users data. Following Congress party symbol appearing in the BBC documentary, Union Minister Smriti Irani took to Twitter and while hitting out at the Congress party said, “Kya Baat hai @RahulGandhi Ji.. Congress ka Haath, Cambridge Analytica ke Saath!”

Also Read: Facebook revamps privacy settings after Cambridge Analytica data leak row

Kya Baat hai @RahulGandhi Ji.. Congress ka Haath, Cambridge Analytica ke Saath!https://t.co/fUaPlMekMB pic.twitter.com/JieXqUgp3K — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 28, 2018

On Tuesday, informing the British Parliament, whistleblower Christopher Wylie acknowledged that Congress was Cambridge Analytica’s client. Whistleblower Wylie said, “I believe their Cambridge Analytica client was Congress. I don’t remember a national project but I know regionally. India is so big that one state can be as big as Britain.” Soon after whistleblower Wylie informed this information to British Parliament, BJP took no time to attack Congress saying that Rahul Gandhi should apologise. However, Congress while hitting back on the issue challenged BJP to investigate the matter.

Also Read: India issues notice to Facebook, seeks details of alleged data leak

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App