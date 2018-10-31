Congress paid tribute to Indira Gandhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi along with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh paid tribute to India's first female prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary at Shakti Sthan on Wednesday, October 31. Indira was appointed the chief of Congress party in 1959 and served as the prime minister of India from 1966 to 1977.

Indira, the 3rd Prime Minister of India, served as the second-longest PM of the country after her Jawaharlal Nehru

Congress paid tribute to Indira Gandhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi along with his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, October 31st, paid tribute to India’s first female prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary at Shakti Sthan. He was accompanied by former prime minister Manmohan Singh. Indira, the 3rd Prime Minister of India, served as the second-longest PM of the country after her father Jawaharlal Nehru, she was assassinated on 31 October 1984 by her security guards. While the ruling BJP on the same day paid tribute to India’s freedom icon Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to mark the first home minister’s 143rd birth anniversary.

Indira was appointed the chief of Congress party in 1959 and she served as the prime minister of India from 1966 to 1977. She lost power after Emergency in 1975-77 and received nationwide condemnation. It was in 1984 when she was assassinated by her security guards who were infuriated with her after the controversial Operation Blue Star, which was carried out by the Army.

Under the Operation Blue Star, Indira ordered the military operation to remove Sikh militants who had weapons in the Harmandir Sahib Complex now known as Golden Temple.

Operation Blue Star was carried out after the emergence of Khalistan movement in India, under which the Sikh nationalists demanded an independent Sikh state.

The Operation was divided into 2 parts, the first Operation Metal, which was only limited to the Golden Temple, the other one was Operation Woodrose, which was conducted throughout Punjab.

After the Emergency, Indira’s government once again faced massive criticism in 1984 as it barred the media from entering Punjab. Due to the volatile situation, curfew was imposed in various parts of Punjab.

