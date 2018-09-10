The Congress has once again slammed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre over the rising fuel prices in the country. Mocking the BJP, Congress on its Twitter handle has put out two infographics comparing petrol prices during their time and the present BJP-led government with respect to international prices.

The Congress has once again slammed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre over the rising fuel prices in the country. In an attempt to mock the BJP, Congress on its official Twitter handle has put out two infographics comparing petrol prices during their time and the present BJP-led government at the Centre. In the graphs put out by the Congress party, it has compared prices of petrol with respect to their international rate. In one of the two graphs, it has shown that with the international price of crude oil remaining the same in August 2009 and September 2018, which according to the party is $71.9, during Congress’ era, the per litre cost of petrol was Rs 44.63 while during the present BJP government, the cost of per litre petrol on 10 September 2018 has touched to Rs 80.73.

Also Read: BJP becomes laughing stock for graphs on petrol, diesel prices

In another graph, the Congress has shown a percentage-wise increase in petrol prices starting from Congress’ era in May 2004 to BJP’s rule so far. Mocking the BJP, which earlier got trolled for putting out the wrong graphs comparing the price rise, the Congress put out another graph saying, “There! Fixed it for you.”

Also Read: Bharat Bandh: Sambit Patra lashes out at Rahul Gandhi, says Congress looted this country

The BJP had earlier put out an infographic in which it compared fuel prices during their and Congress’ rule but had shown the graph bar representing the saffron party standing lower than the Congress’ even when fuel prices are rising during its time.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More