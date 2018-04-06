The announcement of Congress observing the fast was reported just a few hours after the ruling BJP had announced that all its MPs will fast on April 12 against the 'divisive' politics being done by the opposition. Congress had called out for a counter fast on April 9 in order to protect and promote communal harmony across the nation.

In a bid to counter Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s fast scheduled to take April 12 against the Opposition for stalling the Parliament’s proceedings, Congress had called out for a counter fast on April 9 in order to protect and promote communal harmony across the nation. The fast has been called-in by Congress following the violent protests and the deaths that happened during SC/ST act issue. The announcement of Congress observing the fast was reported just a few hours after the ruling BJP had announced that all its MPs will fast on April 12 against the ‘divisive’ politics being done by the opposition.

On Friday, while addressing the BJP parliamentary meet, PM Modi had said that BJP MPs from across the nation will fast on April 12 in order to mark their protest against the opposition for stalling the proceedings of Parliament. Later, talking to media, BJP leader Ananth Kumar said that all BJP MPs will observe a one-day fast in their respective constituencies on April 12. He further added that this fast will be done across the nation. The leader also said that the Congress had been spreading negative politics and is nervous over BJP’s undisputed rise.

Commenting on the fast being held by the ruling BJP government, Ananth Kumar said that the party will also take out ‘Sabka saath sabka vikas yatra’. Following a number of protest in the nation, the ruling Modi government had been facing strong criticism. During BJP’s fast, all the MPs will be visiting around 20,844 villages which have at least 50% population of scheduled castes (SC) and scheduled tribes (ST) from April 14 to May 5. During the visits, BJP MPs will also spread various measures opted by the Centre for their welfare.

