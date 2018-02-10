After the controversial remarks made by Goa Minister, the Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has dared Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to either demand the respective minister's resignation or accept the fact that he can not protect the right of his people.

After the controversial comments made by Goa town and country planning minister Vijai Sardesai, who described majority domestic tourist as ‘scum’, the Congress party has come into action seeking the resignation of the Goa minister. Daring Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, The Congress leader from Haryana, Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the Chief Minister should either demand Vijai Sardesai’s resignation or accept that he was “unable to protect the rights of his people” in the northern state. The Congress leader also claimed that the Goa government has lost his mind. They are insulting the people of Haryana and North India in broad daylight.

In his latest tweet written in Hindi, Haryana MLA Randeep Singh Surjewala asked CM Manohar Lal Khattar to take resignation of the BJP minister or accept the fact that you are unable to protect right of people. He also attached a report on the BJP leader’s remarks claiming a majority of the domestic tourists visiting Goa are the ‘scum of the earth’. Earlier, the Goa minister criticised north Indian states and the domestic tourists. He stated that the Indian states are responsible for the problems that Goa has today. He further added, the people coming from north Indian states want to recreate Haryana in Goa.

गोवा की भाजपा सरकार के मंत्री ने खोया ‘मानसिक सन्तुलन’। दिन दहाड़े कर रहे हरियाणा व सभी उत्तर भारतीयों का घोर अपमान। खट्टर साहेब, या तो गोवा के अपने भाजपा के मंत्री से इस्तीफ़ा लें, वरना मान लें की आप हरियाणा के हितों की रक्षा करने में असमर्थ हैं।https://t.co/xw6VtrKLhi — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) February 10, 2018

The matter surfaced when Goa, town and country planning minister Vijai Sardesai criticised the domestic tourists visiting Goa and further termed them as ‘scum of the earth’. Addressing a gathering at Goa Biz Fest 2018, Sardesai stated that currently, the domestic tourists visiting Goa is almost the six times as compared with the previous numbers. Slamming the tourists visiting Goa, Vijai Sardesai said, “The domestic tourists are not the top-end tourists, but the “scum of the earth”.