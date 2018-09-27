The Congress party which has been attacking the BJP government over the Rafale issue has once again targeted the PM Modi. Actor, former Member of Parliament and currently handling Congress' Social Media & Digital Communications Divya Spandana took to Twitter and posted a still from Bollywood's upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan as meme to hit out at the Prime Minister.

Spandana posted a still from the recently released trailer of Thugs of Hindustan showing Aamir Khan with one of his punch-lines in the upcoming movie saying, “Dhokha swabhaav hai mera (Betrayal is in my nature)” and captioned her tweet by saying, “PM Modi to Hindustan Aeronautics.”

The Congress party is missing no opportunity to attack the Modi-led BJP government on the Rafale fighter jet deal. The party has alleged the BJP government of corruption by not making state-owned HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) as Dassault’s offset partner (company which makes Rafale jets) and but proposing Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence for the job. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has accused PM Modi of corruption, for lying to the country in order to benefit Ambani’s.

Congress party cornered the Modi government over the Rafale issue after former French President Francois Hollande’s recent statements when he said that his government had no say in proposing Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence as offset partner to Dassault. However, the BJP government has refuted all the allegations over the Rafale issue and said reiterated that it’s a government-to-government deal.

Meanwhile, speaking on the issue, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the government needs to fight the perception battle to expose the Congress party. She said that the party will hold public gatherings, meetings across the country on the Rafale issue to fight the perception battle as the facts need to come out.

