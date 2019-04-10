Rahul Gandhi files nomination papers from Amethi: During the roadshow in Amethi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with her husband Robert Vadra, son Raihan and daughter Miraya were present with Rahul Gandhi. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi also accompanied Rahul Gandhi during the rally.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi holds road show in Amethi. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with her husband Robert Vadra, son Raihan and daughter Miraya are also present.

Rahul Gandhi files nomination papers from Amethi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday filed his nomination papers from his family’s pocket borough Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. Gandhi was accompanied by his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress party eastern Uttar Pradesh in-charge. Rahul Gandhi was also be joined by his brother-in-law and businessman Robert Vadra, who is facing money laundering allegations for the purchase of a London-based property. On his way to filing his nomination, he also held a roadshow in Amethi to showcase his strength.

In the battle of Amethi for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress president will lock horns with BJP’s Smriti Irani, whom he defeated in 2014 general election by a margin of over 1 lakh votes.

This has come days after Congress president filed his nomination papers from Kerala’s Wayanad seat. This time around, Gandhi is contesting Lok Sabha elections from two seats. The BJP has accused Gandhi of running away from Amethi to Wayanad, saying that he is feeling insecure in Amethi.

However, the Congress has maintained that it is a well-thought idea and his nomination from a seat in southern India will benefit his party’s prospects in the coming elections.

Congress President @RahulGandhi is on his way to file his nomination along with his supporters and family members at Amethi today.#AmethiKaRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/xaMIsnK1pQ — Congress (@INCIndia) April 10, 2019

Wayanad is a Muslim dominated seat. It falls in the north-eastern part of Kerala and border both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani has alleged that Rahul Gandhi did nothing for the development of Amethi and voters in the Uttar Pradesh town will teach him a lesson in elections. The voting in Amethi will take place on May 6, as a part of the fifth phase elections.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi files his nomination from Amethi for #LokSabhaElections2019 . Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra also present. pic.twitter.com/EvNswqEm3N — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 10, 2019

In the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, 91 seats will go to polls on April 11. The votes will be counted on May 23.

