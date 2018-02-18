Congress attacked the BJP-NDA government over the alleged multi-crore PNB scam involving Nirav Modi and questioned the silence of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the scam. The Congress leader further demanded an explanation of the fraud from the PM. The Prime Minister through his actions has ruined the country and demonetised the economy, Rahul Gandhi said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi lambasted the NDA government over the alleged multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, involving celebrity jewellery designer Nirav Modi. Rahul Gandhi stated that the scam of such intensity could not have taken place without the highest level protection by the authorities. He further questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over the same issue. He asked PM Modi to explain “why it happened and what steps were being taken to ensure the banking system is safe in the country. The Prime Minister through his actions, has ruined the country and demonetised the economy. All the looted money has been taken out from the people’s pocket and now PM Modi’s friends and close companions are robbing the money from the banking sector,” Rahul said.

The Steering Committee, which fixed the Party’s plenary session and will be held in Delhi on March 16, 17 and 18 to decide the future strategy of the Congress, said the “biggest bank scam” has unearthed the complete failure of “regulatory mechanism” and scam detection ability of the banking sector and the failure of oversight of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and finance ministry. The steering committee also adopted a resolution asking Prime Minister to tell the nation the reasons for the failure of ability of fraud detection of the banking sector and the finance ministry.

“Instead of spending an hour and a half explaining to children how to take exams, the PM should give an explanation to the people of the country what should be done to the wrongdoer Nirav Modi and should explain why the banking system in India is not safe,” Rahul Gandhi claimed. Addressing a meeting on the issue, the former Finance Minister, P Chidambaram, said that scams of such magnitude cannot happen without top-level protection. Later, Congress president also agreed with the remarks levelled by the former finance minister.

One of the richest person of the country since 2013, Nirav Modi, is the main accused in the PNB banking fraud for allegedly cheating the state-run bank. PNB has subsequently sent two more complaints to the CBI saying the scam was worth more than Rs 11,400 crore.