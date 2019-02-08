Congress president Rahul Gandhi met with party general secretaries and state in-charge to discuss the strategies and planning ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi said that he doesn't expect a miracle from Uttar Pradesh general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Congress’s newly appointed general secretary for UP East and Rahul Gandhi’s sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday attended her first official meeting at the party headquarters at 24, Akbar Road in New Delhi. It was a meeting of party general secretaries and state in-charge ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections with Rahul Gandhi, in which Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia were also present. In her first intervention, Priyanka Gandhi tried to woo her mates and said that Congress has been fighting against the ideology and the thought process of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP and will continue that in future.

Priyanka Gandhi, who recently made her political debut added that she is new and inexperienced but promised that she will give her best for the betterment of party and people of the country.

“The ideology and thought process of the RSS-BJP combine needed to be countered,” said Priyanka Gandhi.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi in his address said that he doesn’t expect a miracle from the young guns, Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia. Rahul Gandhi told the party general secretaries and state in-charge to lay the structure of victory and help the Congress to make a powerful comeback in the upcoming polls and 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress general secretary in-charge of the organisation KC Venugopal told the media that the party top leaders discussed the process of selection of candidates, campaign strategy and alliances, wherever necessary. All general secretaries and in-charges kept their views about their respective states. Finally, the party has given an ultimatum that the selection of candidates should be completed by this month.

