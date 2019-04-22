Congress President Rahul Gandhi says sorry for dragging Supreme Court in Chowkidar chor hai comment: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday said sorry to the Supreme Court for dragging its name in Chowkidar chor hai comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the apex court’s December 14 judgment on Rafale deal. In his reply in Supreme Court, Rahul Gandhi said his statements were used and misused by the political opponents and he gave the statements in the heat of the political campaigning. On Monday, the Congress president filed his response in Supreme court in connection with a contempt petition filed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi over his statement on Rafale verdict.

During an election campaign in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi, Rahul had used the words against Modi for the latter’s alleged involvement in the controversial fighter jet deal. On April 15, the Supreme Court had issued a notice to the Gandhi scion in connection with a contempt petition filed against him by BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi. The apex court had agreed to hear a contempt plea filed by Meenakshi Lekhi against the Congress president for the latter’s alleged remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the top court’s judgment on the admissibility of certain papers in Rafale review matter.

In her plea, Meenakshi Lekhi said Rahul Gandhi had attributed his personal remarks to the apex court and tried to create prejudice. Former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi represented Meenakshi Lekhi in the apex court. Rohatgi said Rahul Gandhi has made a remark that the “Supreme Court has said chowkidaar chor hai” in the verdict while hearing certain papers in Rafale review matter. The Supreme Court had fixed the matter for further hearing on Monday (April 22, 2019).

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also said that Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Rafale deal after the Supreme Court ruling amounted to contempt of court.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More