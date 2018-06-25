Hitting back at Prime Minister's Narendra Modi's statement regarding the Emergency, the Congress on Monday said that the country is going through an undeclared emergency under the rule of Modi government. Congress further added that the admit the fact that Emergency was a mistake, but it seems like PM has failed to learn anything from it.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks about the Emergency during his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Congress on Monday said that Pm should not forget the fact that the country is facing an undeclared Emergency under his rule. With a Twitter post, the Congress listed a number of problems that have been mounting under Modi’s rule. In a brief tweet comprising Modi’s Emergency, the Congress alleged that since the BJP is in power, the economy has messed up, while fuel and commodity prices are increasing rapidly.

The tweet also talked about the deteriorating healthcare facilities, rising crimes against the women, atrocities against the Dalits and systematic and steady destruction of education. The Congress further asserted that the communal hatred has also seen a record high in the last four years of BJP government. The party concluded a series of tweets saying that the 1978 Emergency was a mistake and we should learn from the mistakes that have been made in the past. A Congress leader also asserted that the PM failed to learn anything from the past.

The BJP Govt has established a near monopoly on cow related violence.#ModiEmergency pic.twitter.com/MoUv9crqf4 — Congress (@INCIndia) June 25, 2018

Unbiased journalism is in danger under the Modi regime as India falls in the Press Freedom Index ranking.#ModiEmergency pic.twitter.com/OTIMfaMp6i — Congress (@INCIndia) June 25, 2018

It takes a great leader courage and humility to acknowledge one's mistakes and learn from them. pic.twitter.com/agkcYOBFci — Congress (@INCIndia) June 25, 2018

Earlier on the eve of the 43rd anniversary of the Emergency, Union Minister Arun Jaitley compared Indira Gandhi to Hitler. He said that both Hitler and Gandhi used a republican constitution to transform democracy into dictatorship.

He further claimed that he was the “first Satyagrahi” against the Emergency as he held a protest march against the Emergency on June 26, 1975.

Pm Mosi on Sunday recalled the Emergency, saying it cannot be forgotten. He asserted that it was such a black night for the country. He also highlighted the fact that in a bid to preserve democracy the country needs an eternal vigilance. He also remembered the people who fought against the Emergency imposed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

