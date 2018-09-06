Randeep Surjewala, a senior leader of the Congress party said on Thursday, September 6th, that a protest will be staged against their ruling BJP over the recent hike in fuel prices. His remarks came after a fresh surge in the rate of petrol and diesel on Thursday. Petrol reached Rs 79.51 per litre and diesel at Rs 71.55 per litre in Delhi.

Congress to stage a protest on September 10 against hike in fuel prices

After a massive army of farmers, workers, agricultural and industrial workers marched against the Centre over Centre’s failed policies, the Opposition party said on Thursday, September 6th it will stage a protest against the ruling dispensation on September 10 against the hike in petrol and diesel prices. The announcement came through the senior leader of the party Randeep Surjewala in a media briefing. Surjewala lambasted the Centre and accused it of looting people.

Media reports say the Left parties have extended their support for the protest with other demands, including unemployment. Meanwhile, Surjewala remarks came after a fresh surge in the rate of petrol and diesel on Thursday. Petrol reached Rs 79.51 per litre and diesel at Rs 71.55 per litre in Delhi breaking all its earlier high rate records. The ruling government has been under massive pressure to cut excise on fuel as the prices have reached new highest since May 29.

A protest will be called on September 10 against this fuel loot by the Central Govt: Randeep Surjewala,Congress pic.twitter.com/6pyHpuwQ2q — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2018

The left parties have called for a protest on 10 September on increase in price of petrol and diesel, problem of farmers and unemployment issue. Congress party had also announced that they will call a protest on September 10 on fuel price hike. — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2018

The reasons behind the surge in fuel prices is mainly attributed to the increase in crude oil prices and high excise duty in the country. The recent decline in the rupee has also lifted the import cost of crude oil, which has further affected the fuel prices.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Mazdoor Kisan Sangharsh rally was organised by union associated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

According to the Delhi Police, this is the largest protest which was held at Parliament Street. The demands of the protesters were employment, remunerative prices for farmers produce & loan waiver among others.

