The Congress reaction comes, even as AAP Labour Minister Gopal Rai on Friday announced an alliance between his party and Haryana’s Jananayak Janata Party (JJP) for the Lok Sabha elections. He said that JJP will contest on 7 seats and AAP will contest on 3 seats in Haryana.

Congress pushes for alliance with AAP only for Delhi

Congress on Friday renewed calls for a pre-poll alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi but said the same was not possible in others states. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Congress leader P.C. Chacko said that alliance with AAP in other states is not practical as each state has a different situation. Chacko added that Congress will announce its seats for Delhi either on Saturday or Sunday, but if AAP is ready for an alliance, his party is open even today.

Earlier on Wednesday, AAP leader Sanjay Singh had said that alliance talks with Congress didn’t yield any result because it refused to collaborate with AAP in Punjab and other states, citing different ground situations. He had also said that Congress had demanded three seats in Delhi to forge a pre-poll alliance, his party, however, rejected the offer. Singh said AAP has four MPs and 20 MLAs in Punjab, yet they refused to ally with his party, and the same stalemate continues in Haryana, Goa and Chandigarh.

AAP’s Delhi convenor Rai had also blamed Congress for weakening the opposition in UP, West Bengal and Kerala by going alone in the elections, which he said, would divide the votes and benefit BJP.

AAP said that since it has a strong presence in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Goa, an alliance with Congress would have strengthened the opposition against the saffron party. Rai said that BJP’s defeat in these states would mean a loss of 33 Lok Sabha seats, and enhance the prospects for opposition.

Currently, BJP holds all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

In another development Former Union Minister Krishna Tirath has quit BJP and rejoined Congress on Friday. Tirath, who had been a Minister of State (MoS) in the cabinet of Manmohan Singh government, had joined the BJP in 2015. On Saturday, she had met former Delhi chief minister and veteran Congress leader Sheila Dixit and reportedly showed her willingness to rejoin the party.

