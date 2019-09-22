Congress has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the source of money spending for Howdy Modi event. Congress leader Rashid Alvi said PM Modi should tackle economic slowdown first.

Congress on Sunday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the much-hyped mega-event Howdy Modi in Houston. Congress leader Rashid Alvi has said that huge amount of money is being spent on the programme. Alvi questioned over the cost of money which is estimated more than Rs 1 lakh crore is being spent for the event.

Congress leader blamed PM Narendra Modi for spending huge amount of money for his speeches and helping the US President Donald Trump to win the Presidential election in 2020. Alvi said the source of money should be made public and a committee should be set up to enquire about it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the US President Donald Trump will address the mega event in Houston where more than 50,000 Indian-Americans are expected to attend the event which is held at the NRG Football Stadium in Houston, Texas. The event is organized by The Texas India Forum.

Since 2014, this is the 6th visit of PM Narendra Modi to the US. PM Modi is also set to meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of UNGA meet on September 27. PM Modi will be also honoured by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for his Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Donald Trump, who will be the surprise guest at the Howdy Modi show, will be a milestone for both the countries relations. Both India and the US have been good friends and over the last decades, both the countries have maintained their political and economical relations. recently, US has supported India over the scrapping of Article 370 of the constitution.

