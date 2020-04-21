Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre stating hungry poor people are dying and the government is busy making sanitiser from their share of rice.

In a veiled attack at the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that poor people are dying due to starvation and the government is busy making sanitiser from their share of rice.

“When will India’s poor wake up? You are dying due to starvation and they are engaged in disinfecting the hands of the rich by making a sanitiser from your share of rice,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi citing a news article.

Sales of sanitisers have increased in the country after the COVID-19 outbreak as its use is encouraged to keep the virus at bay.

Earlier, Rahul had asked the Centre not to charge Goods and Services tax on ‘small and big’ equipment related to COVID-19 treatment. The Wayanad lawmaker has also urged the government to ramp up coronavirus testing to contain the ongoing crisis.

A total of 1,336 new cases of coronavirus have been identified which has taken the total number of the confirmed cases to 18,601 in the country, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference here, Agarwal said, “With 1,336 new cases, there are 18,601 positive cases in India till now. So far, 3252 people have recovered including 705 people who recovered yesterday. This takes our recovery percentage to 17.48 per cent,” Agarwal said.

“We have issued detailed guidelines to all states that while we focus on COVID-19, all other services need to be provided, be it for dialysis, HIV/cancer treatments etc. At the same time required infection management prevention should be in place,” he said.

