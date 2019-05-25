Congress President Rahul Gandhi lost to BJP's Smriti Irani from Amethi by a margin of over 50,000 votes. Reports said the Congress president offered his resignation at the CWC meeting in New Delhi after various Congress chiefs tendered their resignations as they failed to save the party in their respective states.

The Congress working committee (CWC) meeting has begun in New Delhi for the first time after May 23, 2019, election debacle. Under the chairmanship of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress leaders will brainstorm why the party failed to win the expected number of seats in the recently concluded 2019 Lok Sabha elections despite well-organised efforts.

Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, former finance minister P.Chidabaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Siddarmaiah, RPN Singh Motilal Vora, PL Punia, are attending the meeting. The party will devise the future course of action for its survival. Congress top leadership is a fifty-two member body that includes general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and chief minister of all Congress-ruled states. Sources suggest that Congress President Rahul Gandhi is likely to come up with his resignation at the CWC.

Several Congress leaders including Raj Babbar, Niranjan Patnaik and HK Patil tendered their resignation letters to party president Rahul Gandhi after the election debacle. The Congress won only 52 seats while the BJP made an unprecedented mark with 303, its best since inception and best by any party in almost 50 years.

Many Congress leaders expressed their discontent over Rahul’s negative campaign. They blamed the relentless chowkidar chor hai remark and party leadership’s inept approach towards the Pulwama terror attack and the Balakot air strikes in the wake played a major role in shaping public opinion against the Congress. Three state chiefs of the party sent their resignation to Rahul who himself lost on the Amethi seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Here are the LIVE updates:

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala denies Congress President offering his resignation, says CWC meeting in progress

CWC rejects Rahul Gandhi’s resignation despite the leader’s insistence, say sources.

Rahul Gandhi offers resignation in the meeting

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) party Ram Vilas Paswan says the Congress has not even got seats to be able to get the Leader of Opposition (LoP) post again.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has also called for a meeting for introspection.



UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrives for Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Delhi.



Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge arrives for Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Delhi.



Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad arrives to attend the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Delhi.

