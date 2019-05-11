Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday condemned Sam Pitroda's remarks and said that he has crossed the line, and he should apologise over his 1984 riots statement. Later, Congress blamed Sam Pitroda's bad Hindi for the controversy,

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday through a Facebook post condemned the senior party leader Sam Pitroda’s remarks on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Pitroda, former advisor to the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on Public Information Infrastructure & Innovations, a days ago had used words ‘Hua Toh Hua’ (it happened if it happened) while trying to avoid the questions on the anti-Sikh riots. Responding on his leader’s statement, Rahul Gandhi said Sam Pitroda’s statement was absolutely and completely out of line and he should apologise for it.

Rahul Gandhi’s post reads: What Sam Pitroda said was absolutely and completely out of line and it is not appreciated. He must apologise for his comment while describing the riots, which claimed nearly 3,000 lives and was a terrible tragedy.

Soon after Rahul Gandhi’s post, Sam Pitroda issued a clarification statement. He said that has noticed how BJP is again twisting three words from his interview to distort facts, divide the people and hide their failures.

Pitroda added that he acknowledged the pain of Sikh brothers and sisters during 1984 and he deeply feels the atrocities that happened. But these are things from past and not really relevant to this 2019 election, which is all about what Narendra Modi government did in last 5 years.

Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will never target a group of people based on creed.

At this crucial time when Lok Sabha elections are underway, Pitroda’s statement also gave a chance to opposition to target Congress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said such statements show Congress’ character and mentality.

Without naming Sam Pitroda in a rally in Haryana’s Rohtak, PM Modi said the leader who is close to the Gandhi family, a good friend of late Rajiv Gandhi and a guru (mentor) of Rahul Gandhi said ‘Hua toh Hua’ while hundreds of Sikhs were burnt to death by with petrol and diesel.

