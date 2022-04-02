The bill moved by Congress RS MP Vivek Tankha seeks social, political and economic rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits displaced during the mass exodus of 1989-90.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek K Tankha on Friday introduced a private member’s bill in the upper house. ‘The Kashmir Pandits (Recourse, Restitution, Rehabilitation and Resettlement) Bill, 2022’ moved by Tankha seeks social, political and economic rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits displaced during the mass exodus of 1989-90.

There have been speculations about resettlement of Pandits in the Kashmir valley since the abrogation of Article 370by the Modi government in 2019. The bill by Congress leader Vivek Tankha also seeks protection of property, restoration of cultural heritage, safety and security, and provision of rehabilitation and resettlement package for Kashmiri Pandits.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday had also asked the government to allocate Rs 20,000 crore for the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits during the discussion on the Finance Bill-2022 in the Upper House.

