Congress defends P Chidambaram in INX Media case: Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday defended former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case. Surjewala said no chargesheet has been filed against Chidambaram so far and during the past five years of the probe, not a single person has been proven guilty in the case. The BJP is pursuing a political vendetta against the senior Congress leader and trying to divert people’s attention from the ongoing economic crisis and abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir.

Launching a scathing attack on the Modi government, Surjewala said the nation witnessed the broad daylight murder of democracy over the last two days…The CBI and ED are being used as personal revenge-seeking departments for the ruling BJP. The vindictive, malicious and selective approach, in which P Chidambaram has been persecuted, is nothing short of brazen personal and political vendetta by Modi government, he added.

So far, the investigative agencies haven’t come out with a compelling case against Chidambaram while false charges are being heaped upon political rivals to silence them…The country must rise and refuse to be mere spectacles and the officers who scaled the wall of his residence should have the courage to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah that there is zero evidence against Chidambaram, the Congress spokesperson added.

Senior Congress leader and eminent lawyer Kapil Sibal on Thursday expressed his concerns about the proceedings against P Chidambaram in the INX Media case. Raising the judge retirement bogey, Sibal said the entire case is a political persecution against the Congress and a matter of great concern for members of legal fraternity and citizens of the country. All the Congress Party wanted was a hearing because a citizen entitled to be heard but the presiding judge chose to send the file to CJI Ranjan Gogoi.

Today, Karti Chidambaram arrived in Delhi with a group of DMK MLAs to protest the arrest of P Chidambaram by the CBI. Karti said he will go to Jantar Mantar to stage a protest as the incident was not merely targeting of his father but the targeting of Congress Party. A beleaguered Karti said he had never met Indrani Mukherjea and don’t know about the FIPB process. Thanking the Congress Party for its undying support, he said this is an attempt by the ruling BJP to silence his father who criticised the Modi government’s stand on Article 370 in Kashmir.

In a tweet, Karti Chidambaram said the drama and spectacle being enacted by the agencies is to simply sensationalise and satisfy the voyeuristic pleasure of some.

