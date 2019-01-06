Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari cited a report from the think-tank Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) claiming over one crore people have lost their jobs in the past year in the country.

The Congress on Sunday slammed the Narendra Modi-led Central government for failing to address the rising unemployment issue in the country. The party cited a report from a think-tank which claimed that the number of employed people in India has reduced in the past year. The Congress also recalled the pre-poll promise of providing two crore jobs every year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari cited a report from the think-tank Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) claiming over one crore people have lost their jobs in the past year in the country. While speaking to media, he said that during the 2014 elections, PM Modi has promised Acche Din to people including the promise of providing two crore jobs every year. Adding up the numbers, Tewari said that two crore jobs a year sums up to 10 crore jobs in five years.

“But recently, a reputed think-tank, the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), released a report on employment. It states that more than one crore people lost their jobs in just one year (2018). In December 2017, 40.79 crore people were employed but in 2018, it was reduced to 39.07 crore,” added the Congress spokesperson.

“It means more than one crore people lost their jobs. It is astonishing that more than 80 per cent of those unemployed were women and more than 90 per cent belonged to rural India,” said Manish Tewari.

Before claiming that the rate of unemployment in India has increased to 7.4 per cent in December 2018, the Congress leader stressed that it is the highest in a decade.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More