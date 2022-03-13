The Congress Working Committee is slated to meet this evening to discuss the humiliating defeat the party faced in recently concluded assembly elections in five states.

Congress Working Committee is set to meet on Sunday evening to discuss the humiliating defeat in the recently concluded assembly elections. Sources cited by ANI said that G23, a group of dissident senior leaders, had suggested Mukul Wasnik for the post of president of the party but the suggestion was rejected by the party.

Sources said, “G23, which consists of Anand Sharma, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, had suggested Mukul Wasnik’s name for the post of president of the party. But it was not accepted.” The source, who is a part of G23, also said that the new party president should lead the party in the manner as was done by Sonia Gandhi in early 2000.

The source added, “Though Sonia Gandhi is the (interim) president, it is virtually (being) run by KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken and Randeep Surjewala. There is no accountability fixed on them.” The source also said, “Rahul Gandhi is not the president. But he operates from behind the scene and takes decisions. He does not communicate openly. We are party’s well-wishers and not enemies.”