2019 Lok Sabha elections: The Congress on Monday released its 11th list candidates for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The latest list included 2 names from Chhattisgarh, 2 from Goa and one from Daman and Diu. Jyotsna Mahant will be the Congress’ candidate from Chhattisgarh’s Korba. Pratima Chandrakar has been fielded from Durg parliamentary constituency. Girish Chodankar will contest from North Goa while Francisco Sardinha will enter the 2019 Lok Sabha electoral fray by contesting from South Goa. Ketan Patel has been a given ticket from Daman and Diu Lok Sabha seat.

With this, the Congress has announced a total of 258 candidates so far. Earlier today, the Congress fielded Sanjay Nirupam from the North West Mumbai as it released its tenth list of 26 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Nirupam lost to BJP’s Gopal Shetty from North Mumbai.

Congress party releases a list of 5 candidates in Chhattisgarh, Goa and Daman & Diu for the #LokSabhaElections2019 . pic.twitter.com/QVGPLY4Wyc — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2019

But he was removed from the post of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee chief (MRCC) in a bid quell the infighting within the Mumbai Congress. Congress president Rahul Gandhi has said that Congress will give Rs 72,000 annually to the families earning less than Rs 12,000 under the minimum income guarantee scheme if voted to power at the Centre in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP has termed it a poll gimmick. The ruling party has said that Congress has been anti-poor and it did nothing for the poor in the last 70 years. Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi won 1971 elections on the slogan of garibi hatao (remove poverty) but didn’t take necessary steps to remove poverty.

The big announcement has come just ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The polling for the 1st phase will be held on April 11. The votes will be counted on May 23.

