The list includes names of candidates who will contest from the state of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat

Congress releases first list for Lok Sabha 2019 polls: The Congress party has released its first list of 15 candidates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, fielding UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party president Rahul Gandhi from their traditional seats – Rae Bareli and Amethi. The list includes names of 11 Uttar Pradesh candidates and 4 Gujarat. While former minister Salman Khursheed will contest from Farrukhabad constituency of Pradesh, senior leader RPN Singh will be Congress’ candidate for Kushi Nagar.

Earlier, there was speculation that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, could replace her mother Sonia Gandhi in contesting Rae Bareli. The Congress’ first list comes just ahead of the formal announcement of dates for forthcoming parliamentary polls as the Election Commission is almost ready with the poll preparations. Now it’s clear that Congress will face SP-BSP alliance other than the BJP in the political battle of Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 members to Lok Sabha.

When asked about the possibility of Congress’ inclusion in the Uttar Pradesh mahagathbandhan, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday had said that grand old party was the party of SP-BSP grand alliance for forthcoming elections. The Congress has been given two seats, the SP chief had said in reference to alliance’s decision to not field candidates from Rae Bareli and Amethi – pocket boroughs of Congress family.

Congress releases first list of 15 candidates for Lok Sabha elections. 11 from Uttar Pradesh and 4 from Gujarat. Sonia Gandhi to contest from Rae Bareli and Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi. pic.twitter.com/PZI4TlJfC6 — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2019

