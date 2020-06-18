Sanjay Jha was removed as party spokesperson on Wednesday over a critical article published a few days ago, which vehemently criticised the Congress party.

Congress party on Wednesday removed Sanjay Jha as a party spokesperson, few days after he wrote a newspaper article vehemently criticising the party. The party further gave consent to the appointment of Abhishek Dutt and Sadhna Bharti as national media panelists for the Congress party.

In an official statement given by the Congress party, they approved the removal of Sanjay Jha as the AICC spokesperson with immediate effect. In an article published a few days ago, Mr. Jha had said that ‘the Congress demonstrated extraordinary lassitude, and its lackadaisical attitude towards its own political obsolescence is baffling’, all of which led to his removal.

The former national spokesperson did not hold his thoughts back and further added that ‘I would like to call a spade a spade here and a shovel, he additionally said that there has been no serious effort to get the party up and running with any sense of urgency’.

Pandit Nehru once wrote a self-critical piece anonymously in a newspaper warning against becoming autocratic. That is the true Congress;democratic, liberal, tolerant, inclusive. We have drifted far from those values. Why? I remain a committed fearless ideological soldier of INC. — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) June 18, 2020

Mr. Jha proclaims himself to permanently be wedded to Gandhian philosophy and Nehruvian outlook, which has compelled him to come out in open in criticising the party.

