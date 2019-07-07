Earlier this morning Congress Mumbai chief Milind Deora had also resigned from the top leadership taking accountability for the Lok Sabha poll debacle. Likewise, Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia has also tendered his resignation to Rahul Gandhi taking responsibility for party's humiliating defeat in polls.

After Milind Deora stepped down as Congress chief from Mumbai, now Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has resigned from the post of All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary on grounds of moral responsibility for the 2019 Lok Sabha election in which the Congress performed dismally.

Scindia tendering his resignation to Rahul Gandhi thanked him for reposing faith in him and giving him the opportunity to serve the party.

His resignation comes a day after reports suggested that the former Guna MP may succeed Rahul Gandhi as the next party president.

Accepting the people’s verdict and taking accountability, I had submitted my resignation as General Secretary of AICC to Shri @RahulGandhi. I thank him for entrusting me with this responsibility and for giving me the opportunity to serve our party. — Jyotiraditya Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 7, 2019

Other leaders to resign following Gandhi’s resignation include Deepak Babaria, Vivek Tankha, Kamal Nath. Though Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had resigned as state party chief soon after party’s disastrous performance in Lok Sabha polls.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, Scindia had lost to BJP’s KP Yadav by a margin of more than 1 lakh votes from his home turf Guna.

Reports suggest that Scindia had submitted his resignation to Gandhi 8-10 days ago. Earlier in the day, Mumbai Congress chief Deora had resigned saying he was looking forward to playing a role at the national level to help stabilise the party. He had contested the Lok Sabha seat from Mumbai-South constituency which he lost to Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant.

With the ongoing resignation spree in the Congress, seems like the party is in a complete shambles and need to redeem itself if it wishes to stay as a strong opposition against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that won with a whopping majority in the Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile in Karnataka, the horse-trading continues as the shaky Congress-JDS coalition struggles to remain intact with senior leaders trying to keep the flock together. So far 14 MLAs have resigned from the party and with continuous resignations, some of the Congress workers have been shifted to Mumbai.

