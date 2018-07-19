Indian National Congress on Thursday, July 19, walked out from Loksabha to express the dissatisfaction over the statement made by home minister Rajnath Singh on mob lynching. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), National Communist Party (NCP) and Left parties along with Congress walked out of the lower house.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that we issued 2 advisories to the state governments requesting them to take strict actions against the people who are involved in the mob lynching incident. The leader of opposition in the lower house Mallikarjun Kharge said that Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s response was not satisfactory.

(Updating…)

