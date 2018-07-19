Congress, RJD, NCP and other opposition MP's walked out of Loksabha on Thursday saying Home Minister Rajnath Singh's statement over mob lynching is dissatisfactory.

Indian National Congress on Thursday, July 19, walked out from Loksabha to express the dissatisfaction over the statement made by home minister Rajnath Singh on mob lynching. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), National Communist Party (NCP) and Left parties along with Congress walked out of the lower house.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that we issued 2 advisories to the state governments requesting them to take strict actions against the people who are involved in the mob lynching incident. The leader of opposition in the lower house Mallikarjun Kharge said that Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s response was not satisfactory.

Congress staged walkout from Lok Sabha protesting against Home Minister Rajnath Singh's statement on mob lynching incidents — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2018

The Home Minister's statement in Lok Sabha on mob lynching was not satisfactory at all, that is why we staged a walkout from the house. This is not a game of ping pong that states and Centre keep shifting responsibilities: Shashi Tharoor,Congress MP pic.twitter.com/Tn0BMCm1XA — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2018

(Updating…)

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More