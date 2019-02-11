Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi, Jyotiraditya Scindia hold Congress roadshow in Lucknow: In the next three days, Priyanka will hold closed-door meetings with Congress MPs, MLAs, party office bearers, city presidents and district-level leaders, reports said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi, Jyotiraditya Scindia hold Congress roadshow in Lucknow: Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied by her brother and party president Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh West Jyotiraditya Scindia, has hold a mega roadshow in Lucknow too woo voters ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. The 12-km-long roadshow will pass through Hazratganj, Alam Bagh, Lal Bagh and culminate at Nehru Bhawan in Lucknow. The rally is expected to last for six hours.

Speaking on The Hindu report, ahead of the roadshow in Lucknow, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday said it is clear that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi facilitated loot by removing the anti-corruption clause in the Rafale fighter jet deal signed with the French government because every defence deal has an anti-corruption clause.

#WATCH Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh West Jyotiraditya Scindia and party President Rahul Gandhi, hold roadshow in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/ipMSlxaJyD — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2019

– Ahead of her rally in Lucknow, Priyanka made a Twitter debut and amassed more than 35,000 followers.

– Earlier she had released a 30-second audiotape and urged the voters of Uttar Pradesh to join her for the new future of Uttar Pradesh with a new kind of politics. Congress claimed that the audio message was sent to more than 70, 000, 00 party workers.

– Posters depicting Priyanka as Goddess Durga and Indira Gandhi II have also surfaced in Uttar Pradesh.

– In the next three days, Priyanka will hold closed-door meetings with Congress MPs, MLAs, party office bearers, city presidents and district-level leaders, reports said.

– Issuing a press release on Sunday, Priyanka condemned the hooch tragedy which claimed several lives in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and expressed her condolences to the family members of the deceased.

– Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to address the two-day Rashtriya Maha Adhiveshan on February 14, 2019. All India Congress Seva Dal members will attend the meeting. The party will garner support from Seva Dal members, fellow Congressmen and like-minded people to fight fascist and corrupt forces in the country, and Indian National Congress communique said on Sunday.

