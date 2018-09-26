As the French fighters jet deal, known as Rafale deal heats up, Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra retorted through a Facebook post to BJP's allegations on Wednesday, September 26, accesing the the Narendra Modi led-BJP government of creating false statements on the muti-dollar deal.

As the Rafale fighter jets debate heats up Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra retorted through a Facebook post to BJP’s allegations on Wednesday, September 26, by saying, that the ruling party always invokes his name whenever it is in trouble, and should man up with their 56” chests and tell the country about the truth of Rafale deal, instead of issuing a bunch of lies. His remarks came a day after the BJP accused him and Defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

In a presser, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday alleged that Vadra heled the defence dealer to secure a raft of contracts during the UPA’s rule. The BJP further sought to know why the Congress chief Gandhi did not utter a word on his brother-in-law Vadra’s link with Bhandari, a high-profile defence consultant.

Used to amaze me in beginning but now it has become wholesale farce that BJP rakes up my name every time they are cornered whether its falling rupee, soaring oil prices or this latest number when they have been totally exposed selling out nation on Rafale: Robert Vadra (File pic) pic.twitter.com/D5B1lHYR1N — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2018

Though Vadra has blatantly denied the allegations and has accused the Narendra Modi led-BJP government of political vendetta. While on Wednesday, he further said all the agencies are under the Modi regime and the secret behind Rafale deal is only known to the BJP, which is trying to witch hunt against him.

In 2015, Prime Miniter Narendra Modi after a clutch of talks announced that the government of India will purchase 36 French -manufactured Rafale fighter jets from Dassault Aviation, which is a French aircraft builder. The deal hogged headlines as there were a lot of hiccups over the costs of the aircraft.

After several talks, in 2016 India signed an inter-government agreement with France, which was known as the Rafale deal. As per the deal, India will pay an amount of Rs 58,000 crore to buy French twin-engine fighters.

Soon after the deal was declared, the Opposition party. Congress accused the government of corruption and cronyism in the multi-dollar deal and claimed that the deal is “one of the biggest failures” of the ‘Make-in-India’ programme.

