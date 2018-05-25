Firing cannons at Modi over his electrified India remark, Congress leader said that there are over 6 lakh villages in India and Modi has sent power to only 18,000 villages. He further questioned the BJP asking how long will the government actually take to get electricity to all the villages at this rate.

Hitting out at BJP government, Congress’ RPN Singh said that all the promises made by the Modi government were nothing but fake. Congress’ Singh further slammed BJP on employment generation promise. He said that Modi had promised crores of jobs in his period of five years but has failed to deliver even half of it. Mocking the promises of waiving farmer loans, RPN Singh said that all the claims made by Modi while campaigning for 2014 elections were nothing but a pile of lies. Mocking Modi on his 56-inch chest remark, Congress leader claimed that Pakistan has wrecked havoc on the border surrounding areas and the government still seems incapable of putting an end to it.

Claiming that the current government is rolling in corruption, RPN Singh said that common people’s money was looted from banks and Modi failed to even speak about the financial fraud that Nirav Modi had done. He further stated that Modi claims that they will hit back at Pakistan but visits China and also does not share the details of discussion with the people.

BJP leader Syed Zafar Islam rebuked RPN Singh by claiming that it is the rejection that Congress faces from people helps BJP in coming to power. The following remarks were made by BJP leader Zafar Islam and Congress’ RPN Singh at the India News Manch that took place in New Delhi.

