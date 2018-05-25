Salman Khurshid said that if an incident of violence takes place in the nation, the government must take responsibility for the matter

Taking part in India News Manch that took place in New Delhi on May 25, Congress’ Salman Khurshid and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi discussed the work done by the Modi government in past four years. Hitting at the BJP government, Salman Khurshid said that since this government came to power the atrocities against the minorities are on rise. He further added that the minorities in this country do not feel safe anymore. On the other hand, BJP’s Naqvi defended the government by stating that the country is going ahead on the path of unity.

During the conversation, BJP’s Naqvi also slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s remark of taking the post of PM in 2019. He said, “There’s no vacancy for Prime Minister Post in 2019.” Meanwhile, Salman Khurshid hit out at the Modi government stating that this government believes in only saying and not doing. Defending BJP’s stand, Naqvi said that Modi government does not relate votes with development.

The current government believes in the development of the nation as a whole. It does not give extra importance to places where is garnered a large number of votes, he added. On the other hand Congress’s Khurshid said that they believed that they did extreme hard work during UPA1 and UPA2 but the expected results were different from what we had perceived.

Slamming the ruling government, Khurshid said that even after so much-efforts have been put in, the minorities in the nation do not feel safe while walking out in open. Commenting on the Award Wapsi, Congress leader said that it is up to one’s wish if they want to return it or not. Hitting at BJP over ‘vikas’ remark, Salman Khurshid said that if an incident of violence takes place in the nation, the government must take responsibility for the matter.

