Congress claims PM Modi was busy shooting film in Jim Corbett when nation was mourning Pulwama attack: Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that Amit Shah made a cheap comment on Congress on February 17 and politicised the terror attack while Modi has set an example of insulting martyrs like no one before him.

Congress claims PM Modi was busy shooting film in Jim Corbett when nation was mourning Pulwama attack: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for faking sympathy for martyred soldiers and their bereaved families. Addressing a press conference at the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi, Surjewala said when the whole country was mourning the loss of lives of CRPF jawans in Pulwama terror attack in the afternoon on February 14, PM Narendra Modi was busy shooting for a film in Jim Corbett national park till evening. Surjewala also showed a photograph to substantiate his claim.

The shooting of the documentary started from 3.10 pm and when the Pulwama blast happened at 6:40 pm, the PM was still in the Corbett national park, he claimed. Surjewala also added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not announce a national mourning because he doesn’t want his public engagements to stop or get cancelled.

The Congress attack comes in the aftermath of BJP MP and Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal’s claim that Congress president Rahul Gandhi used his mobile phone while paying tribute to the mortal remains of CRPF jawans at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

Earlier, the Opposition, including the Congress, made it clear they stood in solidarity with the armed forces for the jawans who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack and their families. More than 40 CRPF jawans were killed in a suicide car bomb blast in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14, 2019.

Surjewala also claimed that his party has always supported the armed forces and the government in giving a combative reply to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism while the BJP is trying to score political points over the sensitive issue. Recalling 1947, 1975, 1971 and 1999 war victories, he said India has already taught Pakistan a lesson and they cannot succeed in their nefarious designs to separate Kashmir from India now.

He said that Amit Shah made a cheap comment on Congress on February 17 and politicised the terror attack while Modi has set an example of insulting martyrs like no one ever.

Randeep Surjewala, Congress: When the whole country was mourning the loss of lives of our jawans in #PulwamaAttack in the afternoon, PM Narendra Modi was busy shooting for a film in Jim Corbett park till evening. Is there any PM in the world like this? I have no words really. pic.twitter.com/P5mgnU3drA — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2019

Talking about the 26/11 attack, he made a comparison and said that then Home Minister Shivraj Patil submitted his resignation owning up moral responsibility but PM Modi was shooting a film when the jawans were martyred.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More