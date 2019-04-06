Seeking BJP chief Amit Shah's disqualification from the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Congress has written a letter to the Election Commission over alleged false affidavits submitted by Shah. As the news surfaced on the internet, social media users trolled both the parties with posts and memes.

Congress has moved to the Election Commission seeking BJP president Amit Shah’s disqualification from contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Congress complained over the alleged non-disclosure of liabilities by the BJP chief. The saffron party has fielded Amit Shah from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency in place of senior leader LK Advani. Congress also demanded action from the election commission against Amit Shah for filing a fake affidavit.

In its complaint, Congress said that Amit Shah has once again filed a false affidavit with 2 glaring omissions. The letter reads, With regard to a plot in Gandhinagar and a loan taken by his son for which Amit Shah is the guarantor, Amit Shah failed to provide the right information to the Election Commission.

The complaint letter added, citing reports, that Amit Shah has undervalued Rs 66.5 lakh property and declared its value only Rs 25 lakh.

Here’s what social media said:

As the news of Congress’ complaint against BJP chief went viral, social media users started sharing funny memes and trolls. Targetting both the parties, Twitter users lashed out at Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi.

A Twitter user said Congress wants the entire opposition to be disqualified. Only a “FAM” and others should be allowed to contest. Another user fired BJP top leaders for not fielding LK Adwani. He said that BJP should remember the veterans also. “LK Avani ji ko bhi yaad kar lete, Ya sirf ugte sooraj ko hee pranam karenge, founder wohi log hai.”

