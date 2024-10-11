Congress Set To Back National Conference In Government Formation Today

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief Tariq Hameed Karra announced that the party will submit a letter of support to the National Conference by day's end following a legislature party meeting.

Tariq Hameed Karra, the president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), announced on Friday that the Congress party will formally extend a letter of support to the National Conference (NC) by the end of the day. This move is aimed at facilitating the formation of a coalition government in the Union Territory.

Karra revealed that the JKPCC has convened a legislature party meeting scheduled for 3 PM today, during which they plan to pass a crucial resolution. “The resolution will then be sent to the party high command in New Delhi,” he stated. With the Congress holding six seats in the assembly, he emphasized that the party leadership will ultimately decide the distribution of roles within the coalition government alongside the National Conference.

No Immediate Demands From Congress

In his remarks, Karra indicated that the Congress party currently has no immediate demands to present. “After the government formation, we will outline our demands,” he added, as reported by the news agency KNO. This suggests a cooperative approach as they navigate the new political landscape.

Earlier, Omar Abdullah, vice president of the National Conference and newly elected head of the legislature party, mentioned that they are waiting for the letter of support from Congress. Once received, the NC plans to meet with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to formally stake their claim for government formation. Abdullah’s leadership position was endorsed by the newly elected assembly members of the party, reinforcing the NC’s commitment to solidifying its governance strategy.

Electoral Collaboration Between NC and Congress

The National Conference and Congress previously formed a pre-poll alliance to contest the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. This alliance proved fruitful, as the National Conference secured 42 seats while Congress claimed six. Additionally, four independent candidates who were elected have pledged their support to the National Conference, further solidifying the coalition’s strength.

