Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Congress Set To Back National Conference In Government Formation Today

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief Tariq Hameed Karra announced that the party will submit a letter of support to the National Conference by day's end following a legislature party meeting.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
Congress Set To Back National Conference In Government Formation Today

Tariq Hameed Karra, the president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), announced on Friday that the Congress party will formally extend a letter of support to the National Conference (NC) by the end of the day. This move is aimed at facilitating the formation of a coalition government in the Union Territory.

Karra revealed that the JKPCC has convened a legislature party meeting scheduled for 3 PM today, during which they plan to pass a crucial resolution. “The resolution will then be sent to the party high command in New Delhi,” he stated. With the Congress holding six seats in the assembly, he emphasized that the party leadership will ultimately decide the distribution of roles within the coalition government alongside the National Conference.

No Immediate Demands From Congress

In his remarks, Karra indicated that the Congress party currently has no immediate demands to present. “After the government formation, we will outline our demands,” he added, as reported by the news agency KNO. This suggests a cooperative approach as they navigate the new political landscape.

Earlier, Omar Abdullah, vice president of the National Conference and newly elected head of the legislature party, mentioned that they are waiting for the letter of support from Congress. Once received, the NC plans to meet with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to formally stake their claim for government formation. Abdullah’s leadership position was endorsed by the newly elected assembly members of the party, reinforcing the NC’s commitment to solidifying its governance strategy.

Electoral Collaboration Between NC and Congress

The National Conference and Congress previously formed a pre-poll alliance to contest the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. This alliance proved fruitful, as the National Conference secured 42 seats while Congress claimed six. Additionally, four independent candidates who were elected have pledged their support to the National Conference, further solidifying the coalition’s strength.

MUST READ: “Deserve Your Immediate Attention”: IMA Writes To Bengal government As Hunger Strike Intensifies

Filed under

congress Jammu and Kashmir national news omar abdullah
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

Zelensky Meets Pope Francis Amid European Tour To Bolster Support For ‘Victory Plan’

Zelensky Meets Pope Francis Amid European Tour To Bolster Support For ‘Victory Plan’

User Praises Icecream And Sanitary Napkin Combo, BigBasket Apologises

User Praises Icecream And Sanitary Napkin Combo, BigBasket Apologises

IOA Raises Alarm Over Financial Impact Of Olympic Solidarity Grant Withdrawal

IOA Raises Alarm Over Financial Impact Of Olympic Solidarity Grant Withdrawal

Mahanavami Special: Rajasthan CM Offers Prayers At Bhajanlal Sharma

Mahanavami Special: Rajasthan CM Offers Prayers At Bhajanlal Sharma

Southern Skies To Glow With Northern Lights As Solar Storm Hits Earth

Southern Skies To Glow With Northern Lights As Solar Storm Hits Earth

Entertainment

Arjun Mathur Ties the Knot with Tiya Tejpal in Intimate Ceremony; Jodi ‘Made In Heaven’

Arjun Mathur Ties the Knot with Tiya Tejpal in Intimate Ceremony; Jodi ‘Made In Heaven’

Barun Sobti On Kohrra Season 2: It Will Be Better Than First One

Barun Sobti On Kohrra Season 2: It Will Be Better Than First One

Amitabh Bachchan’s 82nd Birthday, Anand Pandit Shares Memories Of Film ‘Trishul’

Amitabh Bachchan’s 82nd Birthday, Anand Pandit Shares Memories Of Film ‘Trishul’

Shabana Azmi To Be Awarded With Excellence Cinema Award At MAMI Mumbai Festival

Shabana Azmi To Be Awarded With Excellence Cinema Award At MAMI Mumbai Festival

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham’ To Re-Release In Theatres October 18

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham’ To Re-Release In Theatres October 18

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Students Dazzle At Lakmé Fashion Week With ‘Chor Bazar’ Collection

Students Dazzle At Lakmé Fashion Week With ‘Chor Bazar’ Collection

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox