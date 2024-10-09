‘Congress Should Have Taken Advantage..’: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday criticized the Congress for failing to take advantage of anti-incumbency in Haryana, attributing the BJP’s success to the Congress’s internal differences, which allowed BJP to seize the opportunity.

“…Congress party should have taken advantage of the 10 years of anti-incumbency, but it seems that due to their internal differences, BJP got the benefit. If you give the BJP even a little chance in the electoral battle, then the BJP takes advantage of it,” he said.

He further added “After the 2024 elections in the Parliament, I had said that those who are saying that this is a big success on hatred, I had said at the time also that this is not the case, so who is responsible for the success of BJP?

You (Congress) are the main opposition there and had the golden opportunity to defeat BJP but could not do it…”

On Congress blaming the EVMs for their defeat in the Haryana assembly elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, “It is very easy to blame EVMs. You win due to EVMs and when you lose, then it is wrong. My opinion is that the BJP should have lost this state. There were many factors which were going against them…”

The BJP is set to form its third successive government in Haryana after it won 48 seats in the 90-member assembly as per the results announced on Tuesday. The Congress won 37 seats.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission on Tuesday termed as “ill-founded” Congress allegation of slowdown in updating results of assembly polls in Haryana and said it rejects the attempt “to surreptitiously give credence to irresponsible, unfounded and uncorroborated malafide narratives”.

This came after Congress leaders Pawan Khera & Jairam Ramesh also accused the EC of trying to influence the results.

ECI responded to a memorandum by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh in which the party complained about “unexplained slowdown” in updating of results of Haryana assembly polls on its website.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read: Manohar Lal Khattar Says PM Modi’s Work Is Being Liked By All