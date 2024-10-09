Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

‘Congress Should Have Taken Advantage..’: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday criticized the Congress for failing to take advantage of anti-incumbency in Haryana, attributing BJP's success to Congress's internal differences, which allowed BJP to seize the opportunity.

‘Congress Should Have Taken Advantage..’: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday criticized the Congress for failing to take advantage of anti-incumbency in Haryana, attributing the BJP’s success to the Congress’s internal differences, which allowed BJP to seize the opportunity.
“…Congress party should have taken advantage of the 10 years of anti-incumbency, but it seems that due to their internal differences, BJP got the benefit. If you give the BJP even a little chance in the electoral battle, then the BJP takes advantage of it,” he said.
He further added “After the 2024 elections in the Parliament, I had said that those who are saying that this is a big success on hatred, I had said at the time also that this is not the case, so who is responsible for the success of BJP?

You (Congress) are the main opposition there and had the golden opportunity to defeat BJP but could not do it…”
On Congress blaming the EVMs for their defeat in the Haryana assembly elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, “It is very easy to blame EVMs. You win due to EVMs and when you lose, then it is wrong. My opinion is that the BJP should have lost this state. There were many factors which were going against them…”

The BJP is set to form its third successive government in Haryana after it won 48 seats in the 90-member assembly as per the results announced on Tuesday. The Congress won 37 seats.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission on Tuesday termed as “ill-founded” Congress allegation of slowdown in updating results of assembly polls in Haryana and said it rejects the attempt “to surreptitiously give credence to irresponsible, unfounded and uncorroborated malafide narratives”.
This came after Congress leaders Pawan Khera & Jairam Ramesh also accused the EC of trying to influence the results.
ECI responded to a memorandum by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh in which the party complained about “unexplained slowdown” in updating of results of Haryana assembly polls on its website.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read: Manohar Lal Khattar Says PM Modi’s Work Is Being Liked By All

Filed under

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi congress Haryana Elections

Also Read

Hurricane Milton Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theories: What’s The Truth?

Hurricane Milton Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theories: What’s The Truth?

Harris Campaign Amasses $1 Billion Fundraising Milestone Since Nomination, Sources Reveal

Harris Campaign Amasses $1 Billion Fundraising Milestone Since Nomination, Sources Reveal

From Tetley To Jaguar: Celebrating Ratan Tata’s Landmark Deals At Tata Group

From Tetley To Jaguar: Celebrating Ratan Tata’s Landmark Deals At Tata Group

Who Is Jimmy Tata? Ratan Tata’s Younger Brother Lives In A 2BHK Flat With No Mobile Phone

Who Is Jimmy Tata? Ratan Tata’s Younger Brother Lives In A 2BHK Flat With No...

Ratan Tata: The Beloved Titan Behind India’s Industrial Revolution

Ratan Tata: The Beloved Titan Behind India’s Industrial Revolution

Entertainment

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

The Office Star Jenna Fischer Reveals She Had Triple Positive Breast Cancer- Know Its Symptoms And Treatment

The Office Star Jenna Fischer Reveals She Had Triple Positive Breast Cancer- Know Its Symptoms

Will Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Reunite With Tom Holland In Spider-Man 4?

Will Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Reunite With Tom Holland In Spider-Man 4?

Madhuri Dixit Sends Special Video Message To ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Traiker Release

Madhuri Dixit Sends Special Video Message To ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Traiker Release

How Did TP Madhavan Die? Iconic Malayalam Actor Passes Away At 88

How Did TP Madhavan Die? Iconic Malayalam Actor Passes Away At 88

Lifestyle

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox