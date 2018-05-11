RR Nagar candidate, N Munirathna and 13 other people have been booked under relevant IPC sections in connection with the fake voter ID case following a raid by Election Commission on Tuesday. Around 9,746 fake voter ID cards were seized from the Bengaluru apartment.

In connection with the fake voter ID cards seized from the Bengaluru apartment on Tuesday, the police have registered a case against Congress sitting MLA and RR Nagar candidate, N Munirathna and 13 other people. As per reports, the Election Commision conducted a raid at a Bengaluru apartment on Tuesday at the Raja Rajeshwari Nagar constituency when they found around 9,746 fake voter ID cards along with counterfoil strips used in acknowledging the voters, who casts their votes.

Talking about the situation, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sanjiv Kumar said that the Election Commission has multiple reports and talking about the issue at this point of time is inappropriate. While defending himself and the party N Munirathna said, “I’ve distributed 40,000 pamphlets asking for votes for me in my constituency and you will find them in every home in my segment. I’ve been named as accused no. 14 because one such pamphlet was found in the flat that was raided. This is an outrageous complaint against me and part of the concerted propaganda to harass and humiliate me.” Moreover, Congress party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala claimed that the BJP has plotted this conspiracy to fault the party’s image ahead of the elections in the state.

He further added that the flat where the fake ID cards were found belongs to a BJP leader Rakesh, son of Manjula Nanjamuri. As per the FIR registered by the police, Munirathna has been mentioned as the accused number 14 while the other accused includes seven women, along with the tenant Rekha. CEO Sanjiv Kumar said that they have seized around 9,476 voter ID Cards and that the flat belongs to Manjula Nanjamuri which her son Sri Rakesh has rented. Meanwhile, the FIR was registered after a complaint made by a BBMP official. MCC flying squad head Bhaskar JR said that all the suspects had been involved in the conspiracy and storing voter ID cards illegally.

