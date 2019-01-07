The Modi government has snatched back the momentum it lost after the losses in 3 key Hindi heartland states by approving a 10% reservation in central jobs for the economically backward upper castes. Though the quota is not religion-specific, it will help families from across the religious divide. The Congress has decried the move and termed it a poll gimmick. The Congress questioned how the Modi-led government was planning to justify the numbers as the Supreme Court had placed 50% limit on quotas. Also, the Opposition asked why the hurry to introduce this upper caste poor quota in election year.

Within minutes of the Union Cabinet approving a 10% quota in Central government jobs for economically backward upper castes, the Congress has raised questions over the move terming it as a poll gimmick. The Congress questioned how the Modi-led government was planning to justify the numbers as the Supreme Court had placed a 50% limit on quotas. On Twitter, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi questioned the timing of the move and asked why was it announced months before the general election.

See last two tweets re reservation 4forwards? Qs—did u nt think of this for 4 yrs 8 mths? so obviously thought of as election gimmick 3mths b4 model code! (3) u know u cannot exceed 50% maxima so it is done only to posture tht u tried unctal thing (4) do u hv majority 4ctal am? — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) January 7, 2019

The reactions from other parties were awaited but several parties have been wary of such a move in election year. The new decision will also put a spoke in the agitations for quotas among Patidars and Jats among other groups.

The Narendra Modi government had been on the defensive after the farm loan waivers by Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan after that party’s victories in the states. The narrative was waiting to be snatched back by the Modi government and it has taken the long-expected sop route for upper castes, who felt alienated after the Centre’s ordinance and subsequent amendment in the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

