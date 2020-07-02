Priyanka Gandhi has been asked to vacate her government accommodation in Delhi by August 1 with a government notice stating that her allotment stands cancelled from July 1.

Congress leaders on Wednesday slammed the Centre after the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs asked Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate her government-allotted accommodation within a month. Hitting back at the government, Congress leader and All India Mahila Congress President Sushmita Dev said that the government, consciously, had issued a notice to Priyanka Gandhi to vacate her accommodation. She said that there was a time when the rumours were going around that Priyanka will be a Rajya Sabha MP and was one of the reasons she wanted to stay in her bungalow. But she proved all those speculations wrong.

She went on to say that she did not take a bungalow with any sense of entitlement, she took it because of security reasons. She believes that Gandhi has never taken undue advantage of anything. She further said that she hopes that Priyanka is safe.

Although, it is not easy to move out of the house in the middle of the pandemic. But she proved to be quite a woman of substance and she will pull through this moment.Congress leader Rajiv Shukla said that after Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi incident, they were facing severe threats. As a result, the house was allotted to them.

Another Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said in a tweet that BJP party’s priority is evicting Gandhi from her house and not evicting Chinese intruders that killed our soldiers. Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh said the Central Government should reinstate her SPG cover and restore her accommodation in view of the threat perception which she continues to have as a member of the Gandhi family.

Mrs Vadra has been asked to vacate her government accommodation in Delhi by August 1 with a government notice stating that her allotment stands cancelled from July 1.In a letter to Priyanka Gandhi, the directorate of estates under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs asked her to vacate the bungalow on Lodhi Road as she no longer has Special Protection Group security.

