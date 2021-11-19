Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Friday that the Central government will abolish the three controversial farm laws after failing to persuade “a segment of farmers” of the legislation’s benefits. In his address to the nation, Modi announced the formation of a committee to make choices on how to make minimum support prices more efficient and transparent.

Following this, Priyanka Gandhi, a Congress leader, slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ignoring months of rallies against the contentious agricultural laws before repealing them. The Congress general secretary claimed in a series of tweets that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unconcerned with the “martyrdom of over 600 farmers” or the Lakhimpur Kheri event, in which protesting farmers were run over by a Union minister’s son’s car.

..उनपर लाठियाँ बरसायीं, उन्हें गिरफ़्तार किया। अब चुनाव में हार दिखने लगी तो आपको अचानक इस देश की सच्चाई समझ में आने लगी – कि यह देश किसानों ने बनाया है, यह देश किसानों का है, किसान ही इस देश का सच्चा रखवाला है और कोई सरकार किसानों के हित को कुचलकर इस देश को नहीं चला सकती। 2/3 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 19, 2021

In the matter, Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, alleged that the Centre withdrew the three farm laws because of the public support his party received during the ‘Vijay Yatra’ from Ghazipur to Lucknow on the newly inaugurated Purvanachal Expressway on Thursday, ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

PM Modi’s decision to repeal the three farm laws, according to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, was taken for political benefit in the upcoming assembly elections. As per reports, Prithviraj criticized PM Modi and said that he never takes any decision without political gain or electoral gain. He reportedly said that PM Modi’s decision to cut fuel prices came after seeing the results of recent by-polls. He went on to say that many Punjab BJP leaders could not even hold any meetings in the state and a similar situation is there in Uttar Pradesh and other states as well.