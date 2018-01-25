As many states suffer turbulence over the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, Congress slammed BJP and described attempts to block the screening of Padmaavat as "reprehensible" and questioned the silence of Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani on this.

The Congress on Thursday described attempts to block the screening of Padmaavat as “reprehensible” and questioned the silence of Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani on this. “Vandalism to stop the release of Padmaavat is despicable, reprehensible and utterly nauseating,” tweeted Congress leader Manish Tewari. The former Information and Broadcasting Minister also questioned why the violence was happening only in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states.

He said: “Question why is it happening primarily in BJP-ruled states after even Supreme Court has green signaled the film? Is something beyond Padmaavat at play? Why is the I&B Minister not standing up to enforce CBFC clearance?”Tewari’s remarks came in the wake of the violence that erupted in Rajasthan, Haryana, and Gujarat over the release of “Padmaavat”. Earlier Congress President Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP after a school bus in Haryana’s Gurugram was attacked by Karni Sena supporters over the release of the film and accused the party’s “hatred politics” for “setting the nation on fire”.

“There will never be a cause big enough to justify violence against children. Violence and hatred are the weapons of the weak. The BJP’s use of hatred and violence is setting our entire country on fire,” Gandhi said. His comments came hours after a video of scared children crouching in the school bus targeted by hooligans.

Karni Sena has denied the charge that its activists indulged in the act. The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the decks for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat on Thursday. The Multiplex Association of India, which represents about 75% of multiplex owners, said its members would not screen the movie in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.