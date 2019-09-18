The Congress on Wednesday slammed Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray for his VD Savarkar PM remarks. At a book launch on Tuesday, Thackeray had said there would not have been any Pakistan if Savarkar was country's first Prime Minister.

The Congress on Wednesday slammed Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray for his Savarkar PM remarks. Dismissing Thackeray’s claims, the party referred to the statement made by the Sangh ideologue decades back. In the statement, Savarkar said he had no problem in the Jinnah’s two-nation theory and that Hindus and Muslims as two nations was a historical fact.

The party said rewriting history was the favourite pastime of the Sangh brotherhood. Further, it claimed that of all the people jailed in the Andamans during the freedom struggle, only three wrote letters to the British of which two were written by Savarkar brothers.

India’s first PM Pandit Nehru spent 9 years in the Andaman jail and didn’t write a single letter while VD Savarkar wrote 6 letters, claimed Congress.

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai: If Veer Savarkar would have been the Prime Minister of this country then Pakistan would not have even born. Our government is Hindutva govt & today also I demand Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar. pic.twitter.com/sRkfnt58IH — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said if RSS idealogue Veer Savarkar was the Prime Minister, there would not have been any Pakistan. He also demanded Bharat Ratna for him saying that Gandhi and Nehru’s work has always been acknowledged, and likewise Savarkar too deserved the same recognition.

Speaking at the launch of Vikram Sampath’s biography ‘Savarkar: Echoes From A Forgotten Past’, Thackeray asserted that he would have considered Nehru brave had he survived jail for 14 minutes against Savarkar’s 14 long years in prison. He also lashed out at former Congress President Rahul Gandhi for criticising the Hindutva icon and suggested him to read on Savarkar.

Thackeray had also slammed Mani Shankar Aiyar saying he should be beaten with shoes for showing disrespect to Veer Savarkar.

Left leader Mohammad Salim dismissing Thackeray’s claims said if Savarkar wasn’t born then Jinnah wouldn’t have encountered the idea of partition. There is nothing Veer about writing mercy petitions to Britishers. He added that maximum Savarkar deserves is to get his birthday celebrated as Clemency Day.

Born in 1883, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar or VD Savarkar was a Hindu Mahasabha leader who is credited for introducing Hindutva. He was imprisoned by the Briitish in Andaman’s Cellular Jail between 1910 to 1921 and died at the age of 82.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App