In order to set the tone for the opposition unity, former president of Congress, Sonia Gandhi is all set to host a dinner for 17 opposition parties at 10 Janpath, New Delhi, today. The dinner is likely to be attended by Lalu Prasad Yadav's son and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav. Apart from Tejashwi Yadav, TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, DMK's Kanimozhi and Ram Gopal Yadav of the Samajwadi Party are likely to be present at the dinner.

While the speculations of all the opposition parties coming together to form an alliance in order to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party led-NDA government ahead of the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections are on the rise, it has been found that UPA Chairperson and former president of Congress, Sonia Gandhi, will be hosting a dinner party. As all the opposition parties seem to be finding ways to de-throne the rising power of BJP, the gala dinner is likely to be attended by 17 opposition parties.

Reports suggest that the dinner will also see Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, as a guest. However, amid the feud between the Telgu Desham Party (TDP) of Andhra Pradesh, Lead by Chandrabhanu Naidu, has not been invited to the dinner hosted by Sonia Gandhi.TDP made headlines after it recently pulled out two of its ministers’ from PM Modi’s government. The BJD and TRS that rule Odisha and Telangana respectively have also not been invited.

As per Congress’ sources, the senior political leaders that are likely to be present at the dinner include Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, DMK’s Kanimozhi and Ram Gopal Yadav of the Samajwadi Party. Apart from them, the dinner might also see some left leaders like CPI-M’s Sitaram Yechury and CPI’s D Raja. As per NDTV, former chief ministers of Jharkhand Babulal Marandi of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha and Hemant Soren (JMM) along former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi might also be present at Sonia Gandhi’s dinner. Manjhi had recently resigned from BJP-NDA and joined forces with Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD.

If reports are to be believed, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has also been invited to the dinner but is likely to escape the guest list. The dinner which is being hosted by Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath, New Delhi, is likely to set the tone for the upcoming 2019 general elections. Earlier, while expressing concerns of the BJP-ruled states, Gandhi had stated that all the parties must set aside their small differences and join hands for the larger interest of the people by defeating BJP in upcoming elections.

