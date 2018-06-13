Congress on Wednesday claimed victory in Jayanagar assembly constituency in Karnataka, taking party's seats tally to 80. Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy defeated BJP's BN Prahlad by 2,889 votes. The election in Jayanagar constituency was deferred after the death of sitting BJP MLA BN Vijayakumar.

The assembly election in Karnataka's Jayanagar was deferred following the death of a sitting BJP candidate BN Vijayakumar | Image for representation

In a major boost to the Congress party and the newly formed alliance government in Karnataka, Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy won the Jayanagar Assembly poll by 2,889 votes defeating BJP’s BN Prahlad. The assembly election in Karnataka’s Jayanagar was deferred following the death of a sitting BJP the candidate BN Vijayakumar. Speaking on her victory, Congress’ winning candidate Sowmya Reddy said that their party total seat tally has reached to 80.

A total of 16 rounds of counting took place before the final results were declared on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the Congress party started celebrating after noticing that the early trends were projecting their victory in the Jayanagar constituency.

Sowmya Reddy is the daughter of Ramalinga Reddy who has represented the Jayanagar Assembly seat four times in the past. Speaking on her daughter’s victory, Ramalinga said that he was expecting a win but with a huge margin and added that he was disappointed.

The Karnataka elections ended in a hung assembly after no party got the majority seats to form the government of its own. Initially, the BJP, which had emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats, claimed to form the government in Karnataka, however, BJP failed to prove the majority on the floor of the House. Yeddyurappa, who was elected as BJP Legislative Assembly leader, had sworn-in as Karnataka’s Chief Minister.

He had said that the BJP was confident about proving the majority but it did not happen. Later, Congress-JDS, who formed the post-poll alliance to keep BJP out of power in the state, claimed to form the government.

Karnataka Governor invited JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy to form the new government. Congress in total won 80 seats while JDS tally is 37.

