As per the reports, the alliance between Samajwadi Party and Congress has developed crack and grudges on the seat-sharing formula for Uttar Pradesh before the 2019 Loksabha Elections. According to sources, Akhilesh Yadav and company will offer only 2 seats namely Amethi and Rai Bareli to Congress.

The Samajwadi Party has already announced to join hands with Dalit leader Mayawati’s Bahujan Samajwadi Party. The SP-BSP alliance has already worked against BJP and benefited them in Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls.

A Samajwadi leader reportedly said that they are set to join hands with BSP as it will help party more than Congress. As per reports, both parties will divide the seats in the ratio of 85:15 to consolidates the Dalit, OBC and Muslim vote bank. While the SP sees Congress seems as an upper cast supporter.

A few days ago, the BSP supremo had announced that she will not form an alliance with Congress in Madhya Pradesh assembly polls and will contest alone on 230 seats.

BSP state president Narmada Prasad Ahirwar had confirmed that party will field its all 230 seats against Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. Speaking to reporters, Ahirwar said that there have been no discussions with the Congress over the forthcoming assembly elections at the state level and at the central leadership. Meanwhile, the state Congress said there have been no talks on alliance with the BSP.

