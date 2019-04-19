The resignation has come a day after Priyanka Chaturvedi criticised party leadership for taking back all Congress workers who were sacked in September 2019 after they allegedly misbehaved with her while she was addressing a press conference on the Rafale deal at Mathura

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi has resigned from the party as she submitted her official resignation to party President Rahul Gandhi last night. Earlier this morning, the former Congress worker had removed AICC from her Twitter bio. Resignation of its prominent spokesperson in the middle of general elections might leave Congress in splits. Sharing her resignation on Twitter, Chaturvedi thanked everyone for their love and support. After quitting Congress, Priyanka will be joining Shiv Sena as confirmed by Sanjay Raut, reported ANI.

The resignation has come a day after Chaturvedi criticised party leadership for taking back all Congress workers who were sacked in September 2019 after they allegedly harassed her while she was addressing a press conference on the Rafale deal at Mathura. The Congress had initially removed them, but with the surmounting election pressure, it seems the party reinstated them to keep the election workers happy. Reports also suggest that one of the sacked Congressmen has been given the ticket to contest in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

I am absolutely overwhelmed and grateful with the love and support I have got across board from the nation in the past 3 days.

I consider myself blessed with this immense outpouring of support. Thank you to all who have been a part of this journey. pic.twitter.com/WhUYYlwHLj — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) April 19, 2019

Sanjay Raut,Shiv Sena: Priyanka Chaturvedi will join Shiv Sena today pic.twitter.com/957p0hl35U — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2019

On April 17, 2019, Priyanka Chaturvedi had retweeted a post shared by a journalist criticising Congress move to reinduct those workers who were sacked on the ground of objectionable behaviour. Priyanka in her tweet had mentioned that she was deeply saddened with Congress’s move for giving preference to goons. The sacked workers were taken back on April 15, 2019, with UP West General Secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia’s assent.

The reinstatement of sacked workers was through a letter which said that they are expected not to do anything that would tarnish the party’s image.

Priyanka Chaturvedi has been known as a vocal spokesperson of the Congress party. Time and again, she has attacked the ruling party at the Centre. Recently, she was viral on social media with her parody on Union Minister Smriti Irani’s popular TV serial. In the parody, she can be seen taking a jibe at Irani over discrepancies on the declaration of her educational qualifications.

